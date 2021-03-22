Open drug dealing spurs councillor’s call to ban Green Pride

Open drug dealing has spurred a councillor to call for Green Pride to be banned from the parks of Brighton and Hove.

Conservative councillor Joe Miller said that he was not opposed to a march through the streets but the event had progressed from its origins as a protest – rather like gay pride had.

Councillor Miller said that his family had been shocked to see drug paraphernalia on sale and drug dealing taking police in front of a heavy police presence in Preston Park in 2019.

That’s when he stumbled across the last Green Pride event – it was cancelled last year because of the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

He was with his father and four-year-old niece and said that Mr Miller could smell cannabis as they took the girl to a play area.

Councillor Miller said: “It was a Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t advertised or anything and he noticed the police were there and there were stalls selling drug paraphernalia and there was clearly drug dealing going on in front of the police.

“And my Dad said, ‘what the hell is the council doing letting people do that on the park – and why aren’t the police doing something about it?’

“Everyone has the right to protest. In its early years, it was very much about people marching and protesting against cannabis being a class B drug.

“In recent years the event has had sponsorship and paid-for stalls which is not permitted on a council park without a formal agreement with the council.”

On Thursday (25 March) Councillor Miller plans to ask Brighton and Hove City Council to take steps to prohibit the use of Preston Park or any other council land for Green Pride.

He said that he supported the use of medicinal cannabis and CBD oil in line with national legislation.

He hopes to win support at a virtual meeting of the full council, which is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.

Green Pride was approached for comment.