Laura Marling announces Brighton concert in support of her Grammy & Mercury nominated album ‘Song For Our Daughter’

Laura Marling has today shared details of her forthcoming twelve date UK tour for this Autumn.

Having emphatically set the bar for what can be achieved with a superlative livestream performance back in the early Summer of 2020 from London’s Union Chapel, Laura is thrilled to finally be able to take her acclaimed ‘Song For Our Daughter’ album out on the road.

The shows kick off in Birmingham on the 4th October and run through to 20th October at London’s Roundhouse. The Brighton date is for the Dome Concert Hall on 19th October.

Tickets go on sale from this Friday 26th March via www.lauramarling.com

Laura brought forward the release of ‘Song For Our Daughter’ in the midst of lockdown last Easter as the pandemic took hold across the globe. It was received with widespread acclaim, and deservedly picked up Mercury Prize and Grammy Award nominations.

These shows will be Laura’s first headline dates in the UK in over five years, when she toured Semper Femina back in March 2017.

Laura Marling Live:

4th October – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

5th October – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

7th October – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

8th October – Queens Hall, Edinburgh

9th October – Leadmill, Sheffield

12th October – Albert Hall, Manchester

13th October – Tramshed, Cardiff

15th October – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

16th October – Hexagon, Reading

17th October – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

19th October – Dome, Brighton

20th October – Roundhouse, London

