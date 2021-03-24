brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Laura Marling announces Brighton concert in support of her Grammy & Mercury nominated album ‘Song For Our Daughter’

Posted On 24 Mar 2021 at 4:14 pm
Laura Marling is coming to Brighton

Laura Marling has today shared details of her forthcoming twelve date UK tour for this Autumn.

Having emphatically set the bar for what can be achieved with a superlative livestream performance back in the early Summer of 2020 from London’s Union Chapel, Laura is thrilled to finally be able to take her acclaimed Song For Our Daughter album out on the road.

Laura’s ‘Song For Our Daughter’ album

The shows kick off in Birmingham on the 4th October and run through to 20th October at London’s Roundhouse. The Brighton date is for the Dome Concert Hall on 19th October.

Tickets go on sale from this Friday 26th March via www.lauramarling.com

Laura brought forward the release of ‘Song For Our Daughter’ in the midst of lockdown last Easter as the pandemic took hold across the globe. It was received with widespread acclaim, and deservedly picked up Mercury Prize and Grammy Award nominations.

These shows will be Laura’s first headline dates in the UK in over five years, when she toured Semper Femina back in March 2017.

Laura Marling Live:

4th October – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
5th October – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
7th October – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
8th October – Queens Hall, Edinburgh
9th October – Leadmill, Sheffield
12th October – Albert Hall, Manchester
13th October – Tramshed, Cardiff
15th October – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
16th October – Hexagon, Reading
17th October – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
19th October – Dome, Brighton
20th October – Roundhouse, London

For further information visit www.lauramarling.com

Tour flyer

