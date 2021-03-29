IAMWARFACE announce Brighton gig at Green Door Store & streamed gig at Concorde 2

On Saturday 31st July 2021, striking electro rock band IAMWARFACE will be appearing live in person at Brighton’s popular Green Door Store which is located underneath the mainline railway station.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday 30th June 2021, so you will need to add this date into your diary – grab yours HERE.

IAMWARFACE last played live at the Green Door Store on 25th January 2020 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there to keep an eye on proceedings – Read our revue HERE.

IAMWARFACE were formed in London five years ago by singer/producer Matt Warneford. The other members are Lou Matthews (guitars), Tom Howe (DJ/synth), Mike Smith (bass) and Adam Stanley (drums). The name of the act is a metaphor for Matt’s own original style of bombastic high-energy groove based electro-rock, which has been affectionately branded “Rocktronica” by none other than legendary Virgin Radio host Eddy Temple Morris.

They have taken the pop route but they keep it dangerous with a fusion of 80’s style vocals, abstract guitars, moody layered synth riffs and pounding drum beats. Their rather decent debut ten track album ‘Year Of The Dragon’ was released on 6th September 2019 to much acclaim.

The band have been influenced by many peers such as Gary Numan (who they have toured with), Depeche Mode, Kasabian, Muse, Big Black Delta, Nero, Queens of the Stone Age, Tears For Fears, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Black Keys and MGMT.

If you can’t wait until 31st July to see IAMWARFACE play live, then you have the added option of watching them via live stream from the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Friday 16th April 2021 -Snap up your Concorde 2 live stream virtual concert tickets HERE.

Support for the live stream will be the unique and exciting outfit The Pink Diamond Revue. The last time they performed live in Brighton was at The Prince Albert on 15th December 2019 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team went along! Read our revue HERE. Visit The Pink Diamond Revue website HERE.

Find out more about IAMWARFACE HERE.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.