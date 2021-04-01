A missing man may have wandered into Brighton, police said this afternoon (Thursday 1 April).

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the man – Keith Corbett from Newhaven

The force said: “Police are searching for missing 80-year-old Keith Corbett, from Newhaven.

“Keith was last seen in Lee Way at 11am on Thursday (1 April) and said he was going for a walk in Valley Road Park.

“However, he failed to return home.

“He is white, 5ft 6in, with balding white hair, a white beard and was wearing a blue fleece, brown/beige trousers, black trainers and green flat cap.”

Sergeant Sasha Stevens said: “We are concerned for Keith as he normally returns home once has been out for his daily walk.

“He has dementia and he may have headed towards Brighton.

“If you see him please dial 999.”