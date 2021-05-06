New McDonald’s opening within weeks

An opening date for McDonald’s new restaurant at Hollingbury Asda has been announced.

The cafe has been under construction through lockdown and will now open on Wednesday, 9 June.

Franchisee Carel Venter already operates a branch of the fast food chain in the Holmbush Centre in Shoreham.

Mr Venter said: “My team and I are thrilled to be opening a new restaurant in Brighton, bringing more jobs to the local area and with it, new training and opportunities.

“The new restaurant will create 65 new jobs with full time and flexible positions that can fit around family or study commitments.”

The new restaurant will have a close affiliation to the Brighton-based Ronald McDonald House Charity, which provides accommodation for families of children in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Mr Venter plans to hold several fundraisers for the charity within the restaurant throughout the year.