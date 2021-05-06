Police seek help finding missing Brighton man
Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a missing man from Brighton.
Sussex Police said that the 24-year-old man was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday 5 May).
The force said: “Sussex Police is searching for missing Max Garvey from Brighton.
“Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 24-year-old who was last seen at 9.43am on Wednesday morning (5 May) inside a DIY store in London Road, Brighton.
“Max is described as 5ft 9in, of athletic build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, a dark coloured hooded top underneath a green zip up coat, white trainers, a beige baseball cap and carrying a dark blue rucksack.
“If you see Max or have information on his whereabouts please report this online or call 101 quoting reference 349 of 05/05.”
