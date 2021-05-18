editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Brighton & Hove Albion beat Premier League Champions in the Stripes

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Manchester City 2

Albion have beaten the Premier League Champions Manchester City at the Amex in their traditional blue and white stripes shirts.

The Seagulls were behind  after just two minutes as Ileky Gundogan swept the ball hone after Pascal Gross lost his man at the far post.

Just about eight minutes later  the turning point for the Seagulls as Joao Cancelo denied Danny Welbeck a clear goal scoring opportunity. The Seagulls unable to capitalise from the free kick.

The Seagulls were buoyed by around 7500 fans for the first time this calendar year – Welbeck the  suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was replaced by Leondro TrossardZ

However with no regonnised striker on pitch and Granham Potters seeming  reluctance to use Arron Connolly Albion found opportunities to equalise few and far between.

Although Albion were effectively seeing far more of the ball than City clear goal scoring opportunities were at a premium and generally not utilised.

Phil Foden’s wonderfully tenacious early second half stiike  to double City’s lead immediately after half time a moment to savour.

 

Albion came back remarkably with  goals from Trossard a header from Adam Webster and and an effort from Dan Burn to complete a turnaround amd a first league victory over City since 1989 and the first of the Premier League era

The Seagulls travel to Arsenal for their final game hoping to upset the Gunners European aspirations as they did in 2019.

