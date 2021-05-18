Gary Numan to play first Brighton Centre concert in 39 years!

It’s official, the godfather of synth music Gary Numan, has today announced that he will be playing live at the Brighton Centre in 2022 as part of his forthcoming tour, which will also take in Cardiff, Bristol, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Plymouth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

The Brighton concert is set to take place on Sunday 1st May 2022 and will be only his third ever appearance at the venue. The first two times were on 21st September 1980, as part of the ‘Telekon’ tour and 29th October 1983, as part of the ‘Warriors’ tour. This will mean that there will be a gap of 14,064 days between his last appearance and his next appearance at the Brighton Centre.

Order your Gary Numan Brighton Centre concert tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agencies.

Gary Numan last performed live in Brighton on 16th October 2017. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance, read our review HERE.

This new concert announcement signifies that Numan has, against all odds, managed to claw his way back to the forefront of the music scene. Although it must be noted that Numan’s music style has certainly not stood still over the past four decades and his musical journey has led him from punk through to synth to arguably his current heavier industrial sound.

Former East Sussex resident, Numan, will be releasing his forthcoming new album ‘Intruder’ this Friday (21st May). It is available in various exciting formats, including: Double Picture Disc Vinyl, Gold Double Vinyl (from Gary Numan’s official store), Silver Double Vinyl (from Amazon), Red Double Vinyl (only from select indie stores, including Resident music in Brighton), Black Double Vinyl, Deluxe CD Album, Standard CD Album, Cassette (exclusively from the official store), and Download. The album is now available to pre-order HERE.

Watch the ‘Intruder’ video HERE and the video for the second single from the album ‘Saints And Liars’ HERE and new single ‘Now And Forever’ HERE.

To date, Numan has amassed no less than 26 UK Top 40 Singles and 22 UK Top 40 Albums, but this should be changing next week when the brand new ‘Intruder’ album should possibly see Numan hitting the Official UK No.1 Album slot again – a position he has not held since his 1980 ‘Telekon’ album. The signs are very encouraging as his last studio album, ‘Savage (Songs from a Broken World)’, held the No.2 slot in 2017.

Further information on Gary Numan visit:

garynuman.com

www.facebook.com/GaryNumanOfficial

Further statistics relating to Gary Numan’s appearances at the Brighton Centre:

21st September 1980 ‘Telekon’ tour setlist:

‘This Wreckage’

‘Remind Me To Smile’

‘Complex’

‘Telekon’

Me! I Disconnect From You

‘Cars’

‘Conversation’

‘Airlane’

‘M.E.’

‘Everyday I Die’

‘Remember I Was Vapour’

‘Stories’

‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’

‘The Joy Circuit’

‘I Die: You Die’

‘I Dream of Wires’

‘Down In The Park’

‘Tracks’

‘We Are Glass’

Concert personnel:

Gary Numan (vocals, keyboards, guitar)

Paul Gardiner (bass)

Chris Payne (keyboards, viola)

Rrussell Bell (guitar, keyboards, percussion)

Roger Mason (keyboards)

Cedric Sharpley (drums)

The support act was Nash The Slash.

29th October 1983 ‘Warriors’ tour setlist:

‘Sister Surprise’

‘Remind Me To Smile’

‘Metal’

‘This Prison Moon’

‘Down In The Park’

‘This Is My House’

‘My Centurian’

‘Warriors’

‘She’s Got Claws’

‘Love Is Like Clock Law’

‘The Iceman Comes’

‘Films’

‘War Songs’

‘Cars’

‘We Take Mystery (To Bed)’

‘I Die: You Die’

‘Me! I Disconnect From You’

‘Love Needs No Disguise’

‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric ?’

‘Tracks’

‘We Are Glass’

Concert personnel:

Gary Numan (vocals, guitar)

Chris Payne (keyboards, viola)

Rrussell Bell (guitar, percussion)

John Webb (keyboards, sexophone)

Joe Hubbard (bass)

Cedric Sharpley (drums)

The support act was Tik And Tok, who played:

‘Intro’

‘Robot Music’

‘Summer In The City’

‘Soulless Synthetic Heart – Steps Of Unconcerned Androids’

‘Puppets’

‘Vile Bodies’

‘Tek’

‘Screen Me, I’m Yours’

‘Cool Running’