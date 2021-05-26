300 jobs on the menu as Just Eat delivers growth in Brighton

More than 300 jobs are on the menu as the food delivery business Just Eat expands its hub in Brighton.

The company said that all couriers would be paid the minimum or living wage, by the hour, with sick pay, holidays and pension contributions.

Brighton and Hove is the fourth British city where Just Eat plans to offer its new model – a mix of full-time, part-time and zero hours jobs – after London, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Announcing the jobs boost today (Wednesday 26 May), Just Eat said: “All workers benefit from bespoke training to deliver the best food delivery experience to both customers and restaurants.

“To help protect couriers, they are covered by the relevant insurance.

“Alongside this, couriers are provided with e-bikes or e-mopeds for launch, helping to reduce the takeaway delivery contribution to UK emission levels.”

Just Eat said that it had already taken on almost 3,000 people under its new mixed employment model, brought in last November, as part of its significant expansion plans.

The company merged with the Dutch business Takeaway.com last year in a £6 billion deal.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: “We recognise our responsibility to provide couriers with the best possible opportunities and we’re delighted that nearly 3,000 jobs have already been created as part of this model.

“We’ve reached this milestone significantly ahead of schedule and we’re excited to now be rolling this out to Brighton, creating hundreds of more roles in the coming months.

“We believe giving couriers access to the benefits and security associated with a model like this is the right thing to do and we’re hugely ambitious to grow this further out across the UK.”

The company said: “Couriers will have the option to operate from a central hub, a space which they can also use to take breaks.

“Before heading out on their shifts, they’ll be provided with branded clothing and equipment to boost brand visibility while also helping Just Eat to further improve the service it offers to restaurants and consumers and supporting the business’s strong growth for this year and beyond.

“Just Eat Takeaway.com operates this model across 150 European cities.”