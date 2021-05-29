Rape trial date set for Brighton man

A man from Brighton faces a trial by jury later this year charged with rape.

Neil Scott O’Connor, 25, is accused of raping a woman in Horsham on Saturday 4 May 2019.

The domestic appliance engineer, formerly of Coombe Vale, Saltdean, denies the charge.

He had moved out of Brighton and into a property in St Michael’s Way, Partridge Green, by the time of the alleged offence.

At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Friday 28 May) Judge Janet Waddicor told Scott-O’Conner that he would go on trial on Monday 15 November.

The trial is expected to last five to seven days.