Rape trial date set for Brighton man
A man from Brighton faces a trial by jury later this year charged with rape.
Neil Scott O’Connor, 25, is accused of raping a woman in Horsham on Saturday 4 May 2019.
The domestic appliance engineer, formerly of Coombe Vale, Saltdean, denies the charge.
He had moved out of Brighton and into a property in St Michael’s Way, Partridge Green, by the time of the alleged offence.
At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Friday 28 May) Judge Janet Waddicor told Scott-O’Conner that he would go on trial on Monday 15 November.
The trial is expected to last five to seven days.
