Neighbours oppose Hove care home’s plan to extend building

A care home’s plans for three extensions face opposition from neighbours.

Country Court Care, owner of the Pines, in Furze Hill, Hove, wants to create seven extra bedrooms by adding two-storey extensions to both the east and west sides of the building.

It also wants to remove a conservatory at the front of the building and replace it with a single-storey extension.

The proposals would increase the number of bedrooms at the care home to 42, all with en-suite bathrooms.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee recommends granting planning permission at a meeting on Wednesday (9 June).

The council received five letters of objection and two further letters raising concerns. A common concern was the stability of the retaining wall between the Pines and properties in York Place.

Neighbours were also concerned about more traffic and “overdevelopment”.

One of the people who commented on the plans, whose name was redacted by the council, said: “There is a previous history of needing to rebuild and strengthen the retaining wall and at the same time buttress the adjoining brick garage walls close to the area where the proposed northeast extension will be erected.

“In order to mitigate these concerns, we would like to propose that an independent structural assessment is undertaken and the findings shared with us, with Pines Care Home bearing the costs of the survey and any consequent costs to undertake preventative measures or repairs.”

Another anonymous letter said: “We note that there is already limited parking at the Pines in its present configuration.

“This area of Hove is generally (and around The Pines almost exclusively) residents-only parking and the only public transport is the once-hourly 21A service.”

The Pines is a mix of an Edwardian house at the front, with a largely purpose-built three-storey building at the rear with the bedrooms.

Country Court Care said: “The existing care home is very popular, with high levels of resident satisfaction.

“Local demand is increasing and, as such, (the Pines) is seeking to expand the capacity of the facility while also increasing the quality of existing rooms, communal space and access to external amenity space.”

The Planning Committee meeting is due to start at 2pm on Wednesday (9 June) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is also scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.