editor@brightonandhovenews.org
BREAKING NEWS

A VOID, Weekend Recovery & SNAYX – Brighton concert review

Posted On 08 Jun 2021 at 1:36 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A VOID (left) AND Weekend Recovery (right) live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pics Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

A VOID + WEEKEND RECOVERY + SNAYX – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 5.6.21

Weekend Recovery and A VOID hit The Prince Albert in Brighton for a co-headline tour. The third in a four-date sold-out jaunt across the country, previously playing Leeds and Sheffield and finishing tomorrow at Our Black Heart in Camden Town.

Each date is a fully seated, socially distanced affair taking in all current government guidelines, which means for the gig-goers, no more than 6 to a table and table service. I must say The Prince Albert staff do a fine and courteous job in carrying this out.

The last time I caught these bands live was on the 7th December 2019, where they both performed as part of a Camden Rocks all-dayer at the sadly missed Monarch in Camden Town. Both bands put on excellent shows that day, and I can only hope for something close to that experience this evening.

SNAYX live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

South Coast duo SNAYX (pronounced ‘Snakes’) are the local addition to the bill and get the envious task of warming up the thirty live music starved punters seated before the Albert stage.

Rarely do I see a band where I feel the hairs rise on the back of my neck. Still, as soon as SNAYX, Ollie Horner (bass and backing vocals) drops those first almighty crushing riffs on the bass whilst manically staring into the crowd, I know I can feel I’m witnessing something a little special here tonight. Joined by frontman and guitarist Charlie Herridge and helping in the backbeat department, session player Josh Caplin their sound truly comes together.

SNAYX live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

SNAYX mix post-punk and grime punk into one delicious killer cocktail. They’re out and out bruisers with every song a gut punch. They whip through ten songs and get more impressive with every track climaxing with a banging cover of Slowthai’s ‘Doorman’, but for me tonight, it was the trio of ‘BUCK’, ‘WORK’ and ‘FAYX’ that lit the fire in the belly of the beast.

SNAYX are one more good reason why I always check out the support act. No wonder they’ve already been picked to support the likes of Kid Kapichi, (read our review HERE) D-Boy and the Nova Twins, and with a hectic year of dates ahead, these guys are only on the rise. Don’t be surprised to see this duo headlining very soon. Brighton’s punk rock scene is in an excellent state at the moment, and they join the ranks of DITZ, Gender Roles, Wife Swap U.S.A. and Monakis, putting the town firmly on the punk rock map.

Setlist:
‘Drill’
‘Weaponized Youth’
‘Body Language’
‘Deranged’
‘Cigarette’
‘False Friends’
‘Buck’
‘Work’
‘Fayx’
‘Doorman’ (Slowthai cover)

snayx.com

Weekend Recovery live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Weekend Recovery, who hail from Leeds, cite themselves as a garage grunge band. Still, I’ve felt they’re more in the rock vein, being more Pretty Reckless meets Blondie than Nirvana and evident on their albums, both their debut ‘Get What You Came For’ and the recent ‘False Company’.

Tonight they are first to go on; this being a co-headline show, I don’t know if they mix up the running order on the other dates of the tour or if this is set.

Weekend Recovery live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Weekend Recovery flew out the gate with the superb ‘Radiator’ with its killer riff from lead guitarist Ellis and chugging rhythm and keeping things tight as a nut at the back, Jack on bass and Isaac on drums. Lori’s vocals certainly are on form tonight, effortlessly going from the melodic high’s of the beautiful ‘Surprise’ and ‘It Doesn’t Seem Right’. The Blondie-Esque trappings of ‘Going Nowhere’ with its pure garage riff and a good dose of na na na’s and kicking it with the best of them on ‘I Can’t Let Go’.

Weekend Recovery live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The eleven-song set goes by way too fast but ends with a powerful rendition of ‘Zealot’.
Weekend Recovery are damn fine on record, but they bring out their best in a live setting, and the assembled crowd were sure to let them know just how good it felt to be a part of this event, greeting every song with a well-deserved cheer.

This August, they’ll be on the road again with SNAYX with an unmissable date at the Hope and Anchor in London.

Weekend Recovery live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Setlist:
‘Radiator’
‘No Guts, All The Glory’
‘Surprise’
‘I Can’t Let Go’
‘There’s A Sense’
‘In The Mourning’
‘Night Creature’
‘Yeah?!’
‘Going Nowhere’
‘It Doesn’t Seem Right’
‘Zealot’

www.weekendrecovery.co.uk

We get another short 20 minutes or so break to order more drinks, empty bladders and fill our lungs before it’s time for the final band of an already excellent evening.

A VOID live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

A VOID are a three-piece hailing from Paris via London who’ve been wowing crowds for over four years with their wild and unpredictable shows.

A VOID has been singer Camille Alexander’s baby since she was 17, but evolved into the current lineup when Camille and new drummer Marie Niemiec moved from Paris to that rock ‘n’ roll haven, London. It’s where they met the bassist Aaron Hartmann (apparently on a bench), and this new journey began. Check out their debut, 2018 released ‘Awkward And Devastated’.

A VOID live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Camille’s voice can be hauntingly beautiful, like on the opener ‘A Rose’, a slow-building track with roots in grunge, but with a minimalist feel. Broad open spaces in the guitar work with an even solid tempo set by the bass and drums. ‘Sad Events Reoccur Pt.1 & Pt.2’ highlights the style even further. ‘Canker’ catches the ear with a solid bassline from Aaron and drop dead beats from drummer Marie, with soft discordant melodies to spit in your face violent sonic outbursts. It really is a blast.

This style prevails throughout the set, this stripped-down minimalistic approach, but with incredible and sometimes jarring outbursts of frenzy pushing it firmly into the punk rock territory. Still, these are no three-minute blasts but intricately woven soundscapes. They certainly know how to create a feeling of tension and mystery in their music.

A VOID live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Apart from an issue with the guitar staying in tune, the band were on top form tonight. The standout and highlight of the night for me was the sublime ‘Éclatée’ and probably the strongest of their set.

A VOID closes the set with ‘Jeopardy’, from the ‘Roses As Insides EP’ with Camille at her screamingly best while she throws herself around the stage, into the crowd and even sprawled on the tables still with mic and guitar in hand.

A VOID live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Tonight, the band are sometimes loose, even shambolic, but every song delivered with an undeniable charm. In tune or out, what comes across is the energy of the performance. Camille is an entertaining erratic persona the bassist, Aaron is so zoned in on the beat he looks like he could do this in his sleep and Marie’s drumming is as intense as it is interesting.

Part grunge with nods to the Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins event hints of prog and art-rock all reinvigorated for the youth of today. They’re a band that charms you and leads you into their world, sometimes an incoherent and disorganised mess but a fun riot of a band that I could see again and again without getting bored of the antics.

A VOID live at The Prince Albert 5.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Setlist:
‘A Rose’
‘Sad Events Reoccur Pt.1 & Pt.2’
‘One Other Kind’
‘Newspapers’
‘B.O.S’.
‘Canker’
‘Eclatée’
‘Jeopardy’

www.avoidinyou.com

What a night it has been at The Prince Albert. So good to catch up with a few old friends, let’s do this again real soon, without the social distancing, it’ll be a very messy night!

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
June 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com