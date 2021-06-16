Boy, 16, arrested over beach sex attack

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the beach.

The woman, in her twenties, was attacked near the Palace Pier shortly before midnight on Monday.

The boy has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: “Just after 11.45pm on Monday 14 June police responded to a report that a woman in her twenties had been sexually assaulted while on the beach at Brighton near the pier.

“Officers searched the area and a 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby ten minutes later on suspicion of sexual assault.

“After being interviewed he was released on conditional police bail until 30 July while enquiries continue.”