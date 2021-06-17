Brighton woman banned from begging for two years

A woman from Brighton has been prohibited from begging for two years and banned from local branches of the Pret a Manger sandwich shop chain.

Ella Biggins, 31, of Ditchling Rise, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order by Brighton magistrates and ordered to co-operate with rehab services.

The order was made after she was found to have persistently begged and harassed members of the public for money in an intimidating or aggressive manner.

The order was made at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and said: “You must not

sit, lay or loiter in a position with the intention to ask for money in any public place within the area of Brighton and Hove

cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public when asking for money in any place within the area of Brighton and Hove

enter any Pret-a-Manger establishments within Brighton and Hove, namely

– 42 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1HL

– 77 North Street, Brighton, BN1 1ZA

– Unit 2 and 3, Brighton Railway Station, Queen’s Road, Brighton, BN1 3XP

…

She was also ordered to “engage with the rehabilitation programme at Ditchling Rise, Brighton, or attend appointments as requested by Change Grow Live at Richmond House, 18 Richmond Road, Brighton”.

Sussex Police said: “Ella will receive support from local community groups and will be required to attend regular appointments.”

PC Kevin Michnowicz said: “I am pleased the court approved the application for a criminal behaviour order against Ella to prevent her from causing distress to the public through her anti-social behaviour.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation to ensure that offenders not only answer for their criminal behaviour but that they are subject to ongoing restrictions in order to provide a respite to individuals, businesses or communities.”