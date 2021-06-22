BREAKING NEWS

OPINION

Climate debate warrants critical thinking not ‘progressive’ indoctrination

Posted On 22 Jun 2021 at 9:10 am
By :
Comment: 0

The history of local government and when councils became political (ie, comprised representatives of different political parties) is a discussion for another time.

However, in its simplest form, I understand the role of councils today to be “to provide and maintain public services”.

In that vein, then, I want to touch on Brighton and Hove’s drive for a carbon-neutral city by 2030.

On Thursday 13 December 2018, at a meeting of the full council, Brighton and Hove City Council declared its recognition of global climate and biodiversity emergencies.

In 2020 it released its three-year plan called “A fairer city, a sustainable future” identifying six outcomes to be achieved and alluding to the 2018 declaration with a particular reference to the city’s transport network as being crucial to attaining carbon-neutral status.

On Friday 4 June this year, the council launched its programme to become carbon-neutral by 2030 by cutting our emissions of carbon into the atmosphere via our buildings, transport and industry, and by taking out carbon in the atmosphere by planting more trees.

The more cynical have suggested that we all just hold our breath and stop exhaling quite as much.

Ever controversially, there is still a well-attended school of thought that global warming is a reality but that it is cyclical, is not carbon-related and is not, therefore, anthropogenic.

This makes the “think global, act local” slogan that the council and political parties alike love to use somewhat redundant.

That whole argument aside, I wish to make a couple of points as the fanfare that accompanied the carbon-neutral launch dies down and the majority of Brighton and Hove citizens carry on totally unaware of this momentous leap of faith – or coercion.

Firstly, a mainstay of the council’s carbon reduction endeavours is the adoption of a “circular economy” approach which essentially is keeping materials in use for as long as possible by reusing, recycling, remanufacturing and sharing resources.

This is a great idea, of course, but far from being innovative it looks rather familiar to me.

Back in the day, before globalism took hold and we began to import cheap closed-system irreparable throw-away goods from the Far East, we used to mend things so that they were literally as good as new. Our default approach to anything unwanted was to recycle or redistribute.

The milkman delivered and then took back the glass bottles. We’d cover our school work books with unused wallpaper or recycled (and ironed) brown paper bags. Every kind of clothing would be handed down within the family and sometimes beyond. “Waste” didn’t mean rubbish back in the day. It meant squander.

So while I applaud the principles of the circular economy, I have to object to the implication that this is some kind of modern innovation thought up by progressive thinking intellectuals. P-lease!

Secondly, on Monday 14 June, the Children, Young People and Skills Committee considered the council’s “Environmental Education Strategy” in which £96,000 of public money has been invested to action the strategy during 2021-22.

The report before the committee last week raised a number of serious concerns in my mind, though none of them are remotely surprising given the prevailing “progressive” culture that has been nurtured in this city over many years.

For example, section 3.17 references PSHE (personal, social and health education). It says: “In building on the good practice already in place within the city’s education settings, the links to PHSE [sic] are crucial.

“While environmental education is obviously wider than PSHE, this is the area of the curriculum where learning will take place in regard to active citizenship, thinking about rights and responsibilities and the relationship between mental wellbeing and our environment.”

I am concerned that the climate change issue, which is seriously disputed by scientists and other professionals, is considered by educators to be so fundamental to children’s education that it seems to pervade all areas of learning. See, for example, how it intends to influence PSHE – an already controversial subject for many parents.

Section 3.19 is perhaps even more concerning: “There are two distinct but linked areas of major focus at this time, the climate and an anti-racist strategy. Both require educators to engage in difficult conversations with pupils and students.

“The relationship between climate and racial ‘justice’ is a focus being explored internationally in the way that people of colour have increased vulnerability to climate change impacts and by extension other global crises that may emerge.

“While this requires further exploration in relation to an environmental education strategy, these two significant areas intertwine and will feature in future work.”

To couple climate change with the council’s anti-racism agenda that has itself already become systemic (the agenda I mean, not racism) is mind-boggling.

Slave trader Edward Colston’s statue was toppled last year and is now in Bristol Museum

For me, this is a prime example of how the council continues to overstep its responsibilities and supplant the inalienable rights and responsibilities of parents.

Instead of letting parents be parents and facilitating them where needed, the council is engaging in “mission creep” to undermine the parental role altogether – not, essentially, on wholesome or scientific grounds but on moral grounds.

But the latter is the domain of parents within the family setting. Children first learn to respect their own bodies and the environment around them at home where they are instructed, by example, in the most important place.

It was interesting to me to discover some time ago that, according to the top corporations in the UK that employ postgraduates, the two main stumbling blocks to student development and preparation for the marketplace that they identified were: very poor communication skills and an inability to engage in critical thinking.

These pupil deficits provide fertile ground for “teaching” anything at all on the curriculum that can be repeated parrot-fashion, with little sense of a genuine personal conviction that can be explained when challenged.

Is this what parents honestly have in mind when they entrust their inheritance to local authorities and professional educators who presume to know what’s best for their children? Children being told how they must think – rather than how to think – because that will inform how they behave? Does this not ring alarm bells for parents?

Christina Summers is an opinion writer and a former independent Brighton and Hove city councillor.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
June 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com