Brighton’s Shelter Hall announces ‘Shelter Hall Introduces’ a new partnership with local music college BIMM and youth music project AudioActive, providing opportunities for budding musicians.

Kickstarting this July, ‘Shelter Hall Introduces’ will see two of Brighton’s most influential music projects AudioActive, a leading Youth Music Project in Brighton and BIMM, the leading college for music and events in Brighton and South East, come together. The new scheme will serve as a platform for promising young talent to kickstart their music career and perform at a live venue in front of an audience.

Following a huge success since opening, Shelter Hall will host AudioActive and BIMM on a monthly basis. They will also host their own live music showcase ‘Sessions’ which will take place on the third Tuesday of every month, offering a rare opportunity for students to co-host an event and build their experience on Live Sound Tech. Chosen acts will then be given an opportunity to perform at Shelter Hall’s weekly Sunday Sessions, one of the busiest days for live music & food lovers.

Adam Joolia, Chief Executive Officer at AudioActive says “It’s been a monumentally tough year for both music and young people so we’re super excited to be teaming up with Shelter Hall to provide a much needed platform for young artists and much missed live music back to audiences. Long may it last!”

Andy Maclure, Head of Careers & Artist Development at BIMM Brighton quotes “We’re thrilled to be helping our students launch Shelter Hall x BIMM Introduces. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase original talent from BIMM and to be planning live music after so long feels amazing. The Shelter Hall team has created a fantastic space for them to showcase their creativity and we can’t wait to get started.”

Suze Rosser, Head of Music at Shelter Hall quotes “I’m really excited to be partnering with both BIMM and AudioActive to start the Introduces showcases. Brighton has so much undiscovered talent. Supporting local talent and giving musicians a platform to perform live is key to us at Shelter Hall and we want to help those artists get recognised any way we can.”

Not only is Shelter Hall the location to discover new food concepts, Shelter Hall also provides an innovative platform for emerging artists to introduce their music and showcase their creativity to local Brighton audiences and tourists.

Full Schedule:

Shelter Hall X BIMM Introduces – JULY 6TH

TIME – 19:00 – 22:00

DATES AFTER – 3/08/21 – 07/09/21

Shelter Hall X AudioActive Introduces – JULY 13TH

TIME – 19:00 – 22:00

DATES AFTER – 10/08/21 – 14/08/21

Shelter Hall X Sessions Introduces – JULY 20TH

TIME – 19:00 – 22:00

DATES AFTER – 17/08/21 – 21/09/21

SHELTER HALL INTRODUCES (COLLAB SHOWCASE) – 28TH SEPT

Visit www.shelterhall.co.uk for more information.

Also check out BIMM Brighton at www.bimm.ac.uk/brighton and AudioActive at audioactive.org.uk