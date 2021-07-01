Vaccination map shows areas of Brighton and Hove with highest and lowest uptake



A new interactive map shows how many people in different areas of Brighton and Hove have had a first and second coronavirus vaccine.

The map, launched yesterday on the government covid dashboard, shows that 68.6% of adults in the city overall have had a first jab, and 45.1% have had both as of 29 June.

This is significantly lower than the UK average of 84.9% having a first jab and 62.4% having a second.

The lowest uptake is in Coldean and Moulsecoomb North, home to thousands of students living on the Falmer campus who have only just become eligible for their first dose. There, the uptake is 36.5% for a first dose, and 18.9% for a second dose.

The highest uptake is in Woodingdean, which has one of the highest proportions of over-70s, who have had the longest opportunity to take up the offer of a vaccination.

The percentages are based on population figures from the National Immunisation Management Service, (NIMS), which are based on GP data.

This means that the actual figure for areas with a more transient population will be higher, because not as many people actually live in those areas as GP rolls indicate.

This is because people often move out of areas and don’t tell their GP for some time.

This will affect both areas nearer the city centre, and those popular with students.

Brighton and Hove City Council is urging anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

Vaccinations are now available for everyone over the age of 18. As well as appointments via the national booking service at Brighton Centre and via GP invitations, the mobile vaccination service will be visiting the following locations over the next few days.

The mobile service is open from 10.30am to 2.30pm, offering AstraZeneca first and second doses

Friday 2 July – St Peter’s Church car park, York Place

Saturday 3 July – St Peter’s Church car park, York Place

Sunday 4 July – Brunswick Square, Western Rd

Sunday 4 July – Waitrose Brighton (car park), Western Road