Brighton and Hove Albion sign Champions League midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Enock Mwepu from reigning Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal on undisclosed terms.

National newspaper reports suggest that the deal is worth £18 million as the 23-year-old Zambia international switches clubs with Brazilian defender Bernardo.

Mwepu becomes Graham Potter’s first signing as Albion prepare for the 2021-22 Premier League campaign – the club’s fifth consecutive year in the top-flight.

The Albion head coach said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him.

“He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.

“He’s primarily a central midfielder although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop.

“He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season.”

Mwepu came through the ranks with NAPSA stars in his homeland, joining Salzburg in 2017.

He was nicknamed “The Computer” by Red Bull fans, based on his ability to read the game.

He made 81 league appearances over four years at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, while also playing in every one of their Champions League group stage games last season.

Albion announced on Friday (2 July) that Bernardo, 26, was signing a permanent deal with the Austrian champions, having joined them on loan in January.

Bernardo joined Albion from RB Leipzig in a £9 million deal in 2018 and made 50 appearances in a Brighton shirt.

He netted his only goal for the club against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup last September.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: “Bernardo is a great professional on and off the pitch and he played an important role in helping establish us in the Premier League.

“This is a great opportunity for him at a club and an environment he knows well. We thank him for his services and wish him every success for the future.”