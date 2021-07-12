The Beat announce new dates for their 40th anniversary tour

Legendary 2-Tone Punk Ska Reggae Group The Beat led by vocalist Dave Wakeling celebrate their 40th Anniversary with the announcement of a 22 date UK tour. They will be appearing here in Brighton at the ever popular Concorde 2 venue. The date for your diaries is Thursday 14th July 2022.

The Beat formed in 1979 and released their debut single, an infectious cover of the Smokey Robinson classic ‘Tears Of A Clown’ on 2-Tone Records which went straight into the UK national charts at No.6. Along with their contemporaries The Specials, Madness, and The Selecter, The Beat became an overnight sensation.

Over the course of the next five years The Beat released three studio albums ‘I Just Can’t Stop It’, ‘Wha’ppen?’ and ‘Special Beat Service’. The Beat toured the world alongside artists such as The Clash, The Police, The Specials, The Pretenders, REM, Talking Heads, and David Bowie.

The Beat enjoyed a series of classic hit singles between 1979-1983 such as ‘Mirror In The Bathroom‘, ‘Best Friend’, ‘Can’t Get Used To Losing You’, ‘Hands Off…She’s Mine’, ‘Too Nice To Talk To’, ‘Drowning’, ‘Doors Of Your Heart’, ‘Save It For Later’, ‘I Confess’, ‘Stand Down Margaret’ and ‘Twist And Crawl’.

