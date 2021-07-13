BREAKING NEWS

Stalker who hacked ex and made revenge porn threats jailed

Posted On 13 Jul 2021
A stalker who hacked into his ex’s photos and threatened to publish intimate pictures of her on the internet has been jailed.

Samuel Delgado Cuero, 47, also threatened to kill and rape the woman, and to kill her new partner if she carried on seeing him.

The stalking campaign lasted three months from April to June last year, during which he monitored the woman’s online activity, made persistent unwanted contact and even went to her home in Hove.

It was there that he made the threats, also saying he would “smash her face in”.

And he also hacked into the woman’s iphone cloud, then threatened to place intimate pictures of her on the internet and forward them to her friends and family.

In February this year, he was charged with stalking, but pleaded not guilty. At his trial last month told Brighton Magistrates Court he had done nothing wrong.

But district judge Amanda Kelly found him guilty and sent him to prison for 26 weeks.

Ms Kelly told him he was being jailed because he had not accepted he had done anything wrong, and would not be willing to work with probation, making community orders or a suspended sentence unworkable.

She said the stalking caused fear over a long period of time not just to his ex, but to her daughter and a friend of hers.

After the hearing, investigator Emily Farley of Brighton CID said: “Delgado Cuero could not accept that the relationship was over. He selfishly and arrogantly assumed that his wife should do whatever he wanted and his conduct caused her great distress.

“We will always follow up reports of this distressing type of behaviour, to the protect victims and to seek justice for them wherever possible.”

A restraining order was also passed preventing him from contacting his ex, to public or making public any pictures of her or to enter the road in Hove she lives in.

Cuero, of Ticehurst Road, Brighton, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

