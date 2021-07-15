Other Half announce free gig in Brighton

Other Half are screaming out that they offer “Nasty Music For Nice People” and we at Brighton & Hove News towers certainly wouldn’t argue with that!

Other Half’s 2020 debut album ‘Big Twenty’ is 14 songs of caustic post-hardcore, exploring the unpleasant places people go and the nastiness they are capable of in search of identity, community and belonging.

The recurring characters that inhabit ​’Big Twenty’​ navigate changing social scenes and trends as they near the end of their twenties, teasing themselves with the past and spiralling in an unhealthy cycle of going out and coming down.

The album’s narrative is semi-fictitious, reimagining first-hand experiences watching friends lose themselves to nostalgia, drugs and depression, whilst simultaneously celebrating the warmth of belonging, wherever it is found.

The release garnered praise from various outlets, with The Line Of Best Fit calling ‘Big Twenty’s vivid world “volatile and dark, but also enthralling to hear”.

Live, the band draw from the energy and intensity of post-hardcore luminaries like Drive Like Jehu and Fugazi whilst never straying too far from the hooks of bands like Pixies and Les Say Fav.

Brighton gig goers can see for themselves as Other Half have announced a free gig at The Hope & Ruin on Thursday 4th November 2021. Grab your free guaranteed entry tickets HERE.

Check out Other Half’s releases on their Bandcamp page otherhalf.bandcamp.com