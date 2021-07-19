Dreamwave announce free entry gig in Brighton

Bristol psych four piece Dreamwave comprise of Ben Symons on guitar and vocals, Hester Battin on keys and vocals, Grant Organ on bass and vocals and Alex Andrews on drums.

Ben and Grant started the band when they met at University in Brighton. They soon realised they live minutes away from each other back home in Bath, but had never crossed paths. Grant met Hester and Alex at a party in Brighton and they all became really good mates.

Dreamwave started performing live in 2018, where the old line up played a bunch of shows around Brighton and then went into hiding during the lockdown months.

After two years of writing and touring (that included Hester joining the band towards the end of 2020), they started working towards their first highly anticipated debut single release ‘Doomsday’, which was unleashed on 25th June.

Written two years ago, the single somewhat predicts the distressing dystopian-esque present, while musically offering an exploration into psychedelia, surf rock and dreampop. Check it out on their Bandcamp page HERE.

In celebration the band have lineup up a free entry gig at The Green Door Store in Brighton on 14th August 2021. The venue can be located immediately below Brighton’s Mainline Railway Station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, BN1 4FQ. Doors will swing open from 7:30pm.

If you are a fan of kaleidoscopical fusion of dreampop and psychedelia and enjoy the work of the likes of Thee Oh Sees, The Brian Jonestown Massacre and Ty Segall, then Dreamwave are for you!

Dreamwave plan to release some new music before the end of this year with the promise of more to come next year.

For further information on the band, visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.