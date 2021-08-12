BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove GCSE students learn their results

Posted On 12 Aug 2021
Thousands of teenagers across Brighton and Hove learnt their GCSE results today (Thursday 12 August).

Secondary school head teachers issued a joint statement. It said: “For the second year running we are writing jointly to celebrate the achievements of our students.

“Collectively, we want to acknowledge the determination, resilience and sheer grit of the remarkable class of 2021.

“Our students have been amazing! They have made the best of what has been an extremely challenging set of circumstances.

“Throughout the last 18 months their positivity has been consistently impressive. The grades that students receive today reflect both a huge effort on their part and the unerring commitment and dedication of school staff.

“It’s been an arduous and eventful journey and we are all extremely proud of the tenacity with which students have confronted the array of disruptions that have marked their final two years of school.

“We are extremely proud of each and every one of them and we congratulate them and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Students across Brighton and Hove are celebrating strong performance in their GCSE results today.”

The lead councillor for schools, Sarah Nield, said: “This has been another incredibly difficult year for our students and our schools. The resilience and positivity they have shown has been really inspiring.

“I want today to be a time for our young people to be able to celebrate their achievements and move on positively to the next phase of their lives.

“Our secondary schools have done an amazing job to produce centre-assessed grades for all students in the city. I’d like to thank all our staff for the outstanding work they have done under the most intense pressures.

“If young people are unsure about their next steps, they can contact the council’s Youth Employability Service. It is providing advice and support on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts until 7pm today @yesbrightonhove.

“Advisers will be on hand to answer questions and talk through options available.

“Students can ask questions using #yesbhgcseresults, tagging @yesbrightonandhove, or by private messaging the service.

“You can also visit our new youth employment hub at www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/youth-employment-hub.

“There is a wide range of vocational courses available in the city for young people who do not wish to go on to study A levels.

“Apprenticeships offer opportunities to earn while you learn and get a strong foothold on the career ladder. For more information visit Find an Apprenticeship.”

Categories

