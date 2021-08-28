Brighton & Hove Albion come unstuck against the Toffees

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Everton 2

Albion’s unbeatable run is at an end as goals from Demeria Gray and a second half penalty from England striker Dominic Calvert Lewin saw off the Seagulls.

Rafa Beneitz has certainly organised his players well Albion hardly dirtied Jordans Pickford’s gloves in open play. The Seagulls struggled with the pace of Andros Townsend and Gray. Richarlison was also a constant thorn in Albion’s side.