Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Everton 1

Albion trail to Everton after a breakaway goal by Demaria Gray on 41 minutes.

Leandro Trossard was in the wars from the first minute and took a ball in the face a while later.

Albion haven’t had a clear-cut effort on goal and Everton’s England keeper has yet to be tested.

Andros Townsend did, however, test Albion keeper Robert Sanchez before the visitors scored, forcing Sanchez to make a good save down to his left.

Albion are behind at the break.