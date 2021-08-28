Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Everton 1
Albion trail to Everton after a breakaway goal by Demaria Gray on 41 minutes.
Leandro Trossard was in the wars from the first minute and took a ball in the face a while later.
Albion haven’t had a clear-cut effort on goal and Everton’s England keeper has yet to be tested.
Andros Townsend did, however, test Albion keeper Robert Sanchez before the visitors scored, forcing Sanchez to make a good save down to his left.
Albion are behind at the break.
