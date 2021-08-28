‘Turn Around’ and ‘Feel Good’ ‘Tonite’ as Phats & Small announce Sussex concert

The Multi Platinum selling, multi award winning, Brit Award Nominated Dance Music Collective Phats & Small, have announced a new concert date here in Sussex.

The guys were responsible for the global smashes ‘Turn Around‘, ‘Feel Good‘ and ‘Tonite‘. Phats & Small will again be getting the crowd jumping and bopping around to their uplifting dance tunes when they appear at The Factory Live, which is located at 9a Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX, on Saturday 6th November 2021.

Steered by their co-founder and driving force, Jason Phats, their career in music spans over two decades – notching up sales of over 8 million. Playing music at many of the world’s greatest clubs from Cocoon, Ministry of Sound, Fabric, Space, Amnesia and Pacha. Collaborating with many of the world’s greatest, such as Fatboy Slim‬, ‪Carl Cox‬, Todd Terry, ‪Arthur Baker‬, ‪Jean Michel Jarre‬ and ‪Simply Red‬.

Their recent releases on Armada Music & Spinnin Records, topped the download charts and since their return they have amassed over 80 million streams and 45 million YouTube views, with a monthly Spotify fanbase of over 1 million.

On the road and in the studio, the boys have more new music coming soon. Their Live performance/DJ sets have taken Ibiza and the festival circuit by storm – including support with Will Smith‬ & ‪DJ Jazzy Jeff‬ to a 30,000 strong crowd, to their debut at the world’s largest festival Parookaville, to over 100,000.

They have recently completed the music to an animated family feature film – have a string of collaborations and are putting the final touches to a large body of music and album to be released over the coming months.

Phats and Small, collaborative project Shakeable Germ, with designer Gresham Blake, saw the likes of Fatboy Slim, Orbital, Footsie, D Double E, Laurie ‘Slaves’ Vincent, Basement Jaxx, Ray Winston and Steve Coogan all joining forces as part of the creative journey. The latest, with new Artist @Atlantalili is already causing a storm – watch the video HERE.

