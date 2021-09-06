Sixth formers encouraged to have covid jab before term starts

Health chiefs are urging all unvaccinated sixth formers to have their coronavirus jab before the new term starts.

They said that they were calling for anyone who is yet to have the vaccine to come forward when invited – or attend a walk-in service if they are able.

The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said that more than half of all 16 and 17-year-olds have had a covid-19 jab.

The CCG said: “Local vaccination services have been contacting 16 and 17-year-olds who are registered with GP practices to invite them for appointments for the last two weeks – inviting them to attend vaccination clinics at their local site.

“These sessions will continue over the coming weeks – and people are urged to attend when invited.

“It is important to note the invite may go to parents if that is the registered phone number on your GP record.

“This week there are also walk-in clinics taking place to make it as easy as possible for teenagers to receive their vaccination if they are able to get to one of these sites.

“These may be further afield for some communities but no appointment is needed and you can attend with friends and family.

“Free transport is also available to anyone who could not get to a vaccination site.”

To find out more, click here.

The CCG said: “With schools and colleges reopening after the summer, we want as many 16 and 17-year-olds as possible to be protected before term starts and so we encourage anyone who is in this age group and who hasn’t had it yet to come forward or respond to the invite to attend a session at their local vaccination service.”

The former Topshop store in Churchill Square, Brighton, is being operated as a walk-in centre every day from 8.30am to 7pm.

To find up-to-date information on other walk-in centres, click .

The rate of new coronavirus cases has dropped to 270 for every 100,000 people in Brighton and Hove, in line with the national average.

There were 787 new covid-19 cases in the seven days to Monday (30 August), down from 1,184 in the previous week in Brighton and Hove.

Health chiefs are concerned that the rate remains high. It could rise as youngsters go back to school or college, with more testing likely to add previously unidentified cases to the total.

Roz Scott is a freelance journalist based in Hove. To read more of her work or subscribe to her blog, visit here..