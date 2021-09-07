Work to remove temporary Hove cycle lane to start next Monday

Work to remove the temporary cycle lane in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, is due to start next Monday (13 September).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Work is scheduled to begin on the evening of Monday 13 September to remove the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane.

“The works will be done overnight between 8pm and 4am for six days, ending in the early hours of Sunday 19 September.

“It was agreed at the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Urgency Sub-committee on Wednesday 11 August 2021 that the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane was to be removed as quickly as possible.

“The work is being done in two phases, each taking approximately three days to complete.”

The council said that phase one would be focused on the south side of the road, starting at The Drive and moving west to the Boundary Road and Hangleton Road traffic lights.

Work would include removing the plastic wands, repairing the carriageway where they were installed and painting new lines.

Phase two would focus on the cycle lane on the north side of the road, starting at Hangleton Road and moving east to The Drive.

Work would again include removing the plastic wands, repairing the carriageway where they were installed and painting new lines.

The council added: “There will be some noise from a machine that removes the painted lines.

“However, as this will be moving continuously, any disruption should be relatively brief.

“Residents will continue to have access to their properties and driveways throughout the works.

“There will be a need for Old Shoreham Road to be closed at times while the works take place which means there will be delays and diversions for motor vehicles. These will be signposted.”