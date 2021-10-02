Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Arsenal 0

The Albion should be ahead after dominating possession and having at least three gilt-edged chances.

Lewis Dunk scooped a a shot over the bar and Dan Burn headed over from a Pascal Gross centre.

Albion’s best effort came as Leandro Trossard fired a ball across the face of the goal that just evaded Marc Cucurella.

Robert Sanchez in the Albion goal has beeen largely untroubled by Arsenal aside from a Bukayo Saka attempt when the England man got the better of Dan Burn.