Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Arsenal 0
The Albion should be ahead after dominating possession and having at least three gilt-edged chances.
Lewis Dunk scooped a a shot over the bar and Dan Burn headed over from a Pascal Gross centre.
Albion’s best effort came as Leandro Trossard fired a ball across the face of the goal that just evaded Marc Cucurella.
Robert Sanchez in the Albion goal has beeen largely untroubled by Arsenal aside from a Bukayo Saka attempt when the England man got the better of Dan Burn.
