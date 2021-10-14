BREAKING NEWS

Show-stopping, dance-pop songwriter Becky Hill performs a long awaited show at Brighton Dome

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

BECKY HILL + RICHARD FAIRLIE – BRIGHTON DOME 11.10.21

Following on from her sold out headline Spring tour in 2919, Becky Hill finally got to perform at the Brighton Dome this evening on the fourteenth of her fifteen date tour UK tour, which was rescheduled from the beginning of the year due to covid.

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

She has become the second most listened to British female artist and has notched up over a billion streams and 19 million+ Spotify monthly listeners and her album ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’, was released earlier in the summer with four top 10 hits and 26 singles in seven years to make her claim to fame!

Richard Fairlie live at the Brighton Dome 11.10.21

Tonight’s, rather little bit underwhelming and melancholic support act, maybe owing to some stage nerves, stems from Richard Fairlie, who in contrast plays his raw, rap style songs on stage with guitar in hand and telling stories of how he was on the road with Becky Hill coming back from ‘Broadmasters’. But his songs do reflect deep into his soul on a journey of acceptance and healing and are quite intimate. His EP ‘Maybe I’m Just a Little Bit Broken’ was released back in January and was his first major release for this up and coming songwriter.

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

The pop powerhouse that is Becky Hill brought a welcome dose of bubbly dance-pop to an ecstatic Brighton Dome crowd on a Monday night. The singer hailed as the queen of dance music, kicked off her poppy set, after coming on stage 15 minutes late and apologising to the eager awaiting audience for the late arrival. Kicking off the show with belting vocals courtesy of ‘Heaven On My Mind’, and the frenzied ‘Afterglow’.

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

The Dome’s 1700 strong capacity audience gladly received Becky’s back-to-back chart hits in the form of ‘False Alarm’ and ‘Gecko’, the latter song currently the only song by ‘The Voice’ contestant to reach number one back in 2014. The fired up performance with her rich and slightly husky voice showed exactly why the 27 year old had the audience attention with the chorus, jumping in a pit down front with phones filling the air!

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

Becky Hill pointed out her ‘king of vocal production’, Ryan Ashley, who was sitting in the audience on the balcony and shouting across to the ecstatic fan base, “how f…. great it is that the pandemic is over with no more rules and no more face masks are needed”. She also chatted to us and introduced her backing band members. The stage set was well-designed and in keeping with her image.

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

The dancing, joyful crowd were chilled out for a while mid-set as Becky delivered some quieter guitar songs, which included ‘Lessons’, ‘Business’, ‘Perfect People’ as well as ‘Distance’, which she proclaimed proudly that she wrote during the lockdown. Becky then instructed her fans to put their phones away and pace their energy for the last few numbers.

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

Becky powered on with enthusiasm to the likes of bass heavy ‘Lose Control’ and ‘My Heart Goes (La Di La)’, which is taken from her ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’ album. The show concluded with a performance of ‘Remember’ and no encore was given. But you can tell from the look of the fans, with tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces, that they won’t forget this Brighton Dome concert in a while!

Becky Hill live at Brighton Dome 11.10.21

Becky Hill setlist:
‘Intro’
‘Heaven On My Mind’
‘Afterglow’ (Wilkinson cover)
‘Through The Night’
‘False Alarm’
‘I Could Get Used To This’
‘I Got You’
‘Lessons’ (acoustic hybrid)
‘Business’ (acoustic hybrid)
‘Distance’
‘Perfect People’ (Becky Hill acoustic guitar)
‘Lose Control’
‘My Heart Goes (La Di La)’
‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ (Oliver Heldens cover)
‘Last Time (Biscits Remix)’
‘Better Off Without You’
‘Wish You Well’
‘Remember’

Find Becky Hill on social media:
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

