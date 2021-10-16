Scoreless at Carrow Road but Brighton & Hove Albion stay 4th in the Premier League for now

Norwich City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion’s second consecutive scoreless draw sees them edge into fourth place in the Premier League table

Adam Lallana, and Leandro Trossard both drew good saves from former Seagull , Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

Shane Duffy had another good chance from a corner but like he did against Arsenal, planted it wide.

However, Duffy did redeem himself as a rare error from Robert Sanchez saw Joshua Sargent have an effort on goal that Duffy cleared off the line.

Albion were aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty after Krul appeared to have tripped Neal Maupay.

Norwich came back into into it in the second half with Teemu Pukki and Pieere Lees – Melou both going close.

Sargent also had another effort that was well cut out by a combination of Lewis Dunk and Sanchez.

Dan Burn also denied Pukki as Norwich counter attacked , after Pascal Gross had a shot blocked after a good centre from Lallana.

Albion’s last chance came from some great work from substitute Solly March who fired in a cross that saw Maupay fire over.

Albion were 4th in the Premier League at 5pm and take on Manchester City at the Amex next Saturday 23 October.