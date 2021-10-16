Scoreless at Carrow Road but Brighton & Hove Albion stay 4th in the Premier League for now
Norwich City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Albion’s second consecutive scoreless draw sees them edge into fourth place in the Premier League table
Adam Lallana, and Leandro Trossard both drew good saves from former Seagull , Norwich keeper Tim Krul.
Shane Duffy had another good chance from a corner but like he did against Arsenal, planted it wide.
However, Duffy did redeem himself as a rare error from Robert Sanchez saw Joshua Sargent have an effort on goal that Duffy cleared off the line.
Albion were aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty after Krul appeared to have tripped Neal Maupay.
Norwich came back into into it in the second half with Teemu Pukki and Pieere Lees – Melou both going close.
Sargent also had another effort that was well cut out by a combination of Lewis Dunk and Sanchez.
Dan Burn also denied Pukki as Norwich counter attacked , after Pascal Gross had a shot blocked after a good centre from Lallana.
Albion’s last chance came from some great work from substitute Solly March who fired in a cross that saw Maupay fire over.
Albion were 4th in the Premier League at 5pm and take on Manchester City at the Amex next Saturday 23 October.
