New covid case numbers soar by more than a fifth in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has soared by more than a fifth in one week in Brighton and Hove, according to official figures.

There were 804 new cases of covid-19 in the week to last Monday (11 October), up from 645 in the week to Monday 4 October.

The rate of cases rose to 276 for every 100,000 people, compared with 221 over the previous week.

The rate remains lower than the average for England and, regionally, for the south east.

The director of public health in Brighton and Hove, Alistair Hill, said: “Overall rates continue to fluctuate.

“After a small drop last week, positive covid-19 cases have risen again in the last seven days.

“Similar to other areas, our local rate is highest within secondary school aged children.

“Covid is still around and there are still many people with the virus but no symptoms.

“I’d encourage you all to keep testing regularly so that if you have covid you can find out quickly and isolate so you don’t spread it to friends, family and colleagues.”