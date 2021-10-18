Brighton pub wins national award for meals on wheels service



A Brighton pub has won a national award for delivering meals to its regulars during lockdown.

The Bevy was already planning a home delivery service for more vulnerable members of the community when coronavirus hit the UK in early 2020.

This meant it was able to launch the service the same day pubs were ordered to close – and be up and running by the time the first national lockdown was announced.

Last week, it was given the Meals on Wheels award at the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) awards.

NACC Chair Sue Cawthray said: “The Bevy is the only community-owned pub in a housing estate in the UK. During the pandemic it set up its own Meals on Wheels service to continue to support its vulnerable regulars during lockdowns and beyond.

“They delivered over 13,500 meals, collected prescriptions, and liaised with GPs.

“It has a genuine community spirit that wants to help local people during challenging times.”