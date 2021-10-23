Premier League Match Day 9 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Albion take on Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 23 October), with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Adam Webster returns to the squad as a substitute and Shane Duffy drops to the bench.

Joel Veltman and Dan Burn occupy what appears to be a three-man defence with Lewis Dunk.

The last time these teams met, in May, Albion won 3-2 and Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola had their infamous touchline spat.

Albion line up as above.