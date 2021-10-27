Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion trail by two goals to one at the King Power Stadium.

The first goal came after six minutes from Harvey Barnes after a mix up between Adam Webster and goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Albion have been chasing the game ever since.

There have been no clear chances for either of the Seagulls front men Aaron Connolly and Jurgen Locadia, who makes his first start since August 2019.

However, Adam Webster equalised a minute before half time

It was Jeremy Sarmiento who has caught the eye, combining well with Alexis Mac Allister whose shot won the corner that allowed Albion to equalise.

However, Sarmiento then made a howler of a back pass.

His error allowed Ademola Lookman to nip in and toe-poke an effort past Steele to put Leicester back in front on the stroke of half-time.