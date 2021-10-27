BREAKING NEWS

Sam Fender’s Brighton Centre concert is already sold out

Posted On 27 Oct 2021
Sam Fender

A couple of weeks ago 27 year old North Shields born singer, songwriter, musician, and actor Sam Fender announced that he will be performing live at the Brighton Centre on 30th March 2022 as part of a new nine date UK and Ireland tour, that will also call into Nottingham, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Newcastle and Manchester. These new dates are in addition to his already sold out concerts that took place yesterday and the day before at Barrowlands in Glasgow and his five forthcoming gigs in November at Newcastle, Leeds, Cardiff and two dates in London.

His Brighton Centre concert has sold out already, but I guess that this should not come too much of a surprise as his brand new album titled ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (which you can purchase HERE) was released on 8th October 2021 through Polydor Records and it not only received universal acclaim from music critics but was also a commercial success becoming Fender’s second number one album in the UK Albums Chart, with his first having been his 2019 debut platter ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ which sold over 41,000 copies in the first week on the UK Albums Chart and was the eleventh best selling vinyl album of the year. It has up until today, since sold in excess of 230,000 copies.

Sam’s two No.1 albums

The new ‘Seventeen Going Under’ album explores Fender’s upbringing and how it’s undeniably crept into his current-day worldwide, exploring both his outwards nihilism as well as his internal self-examination. He has Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and his mother left when he was eight years old, but he later moved back in with her after he was kicked out of his father’s house by his stepmother as a teenager.

Four singles were released ahead of the ‘Seventeen Going Under’ album: ‘Aye’, ‘Get You Down’, ‘Spit Of You’ and title track ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

The Brighton Centre will be hosting Sam’s sold out concert.

Despite all of his early life setbacks, Sam is certainly making headway in the music world as can be seen by his two number one albums and sold out concerts. Although the Brighton Centre concert has sold out, you may wish to enquire at the venue or add your name onto the waiting list of concert ticket promoters like this one as some ticket holders may not be able to go due to unforeseen circumstances and thus a few tickets may become available – Good luck!

You may fancy having a look on the Brighton Centre website to see who else is coming to Brighton.

www.samfender.com

2022 tour flyer

