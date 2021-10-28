Bastille announce Brighton concert as part of UK arena tour

Bastille are pleased to announce the first leg of the, ‘Give Me The Future’ tour 2022 – a headline tour for April 2022 with a run of shows across major cities including the Brighton Centre, London’s The O2, Manchester AO Arena and Birmingham O2 Academy.

Artist presale tickets: Tuesday 2nd November at 9am

General on sale tickets: Friday 5th November at 9am

On sale Ticket Link: http://gigst.rs/Bastille

The shows will give fans the opportunity to hear the band’s hugely anticipated fourth album, ‘Give Me The Future’ for the first time live. Dan Smith says,

“We’re all massively excited to head out on tour with this new album that we love. After everything that’s happened over the last couple of years, we’re buzzing to play for everyone at these brilliant venues and can’t wait to have some fun back on the road again…here’s to gigging in 2022.”

‘Give Me The Future’ is set for release on February 4th 2022 and explores both the opportunities of new technology and the dark side of lives lived online, it’s as playful and fun as it is thought-provoking, as dystopian as it is dancefloor-friendly, and as electronic as Bastille have ever been.

The album takes us into a sci-fi wonderland free from restrictions – each song a different danceable dreamscape, a place where you can travel back and forward in time to be anyone, do anything and embrace a new wave of technology which enables us to get lost inside our imagination. Pre-order the album HERE.

The Brit winning four-piece have built their reputation as one of the world’s most captivating live bands. Over the summer the band headlined not one but two UK festivals -Latitude and Standon Calling, and played a further two sold-out shows at Hampton Court Palace Festival. With over 11 million records sold, 6 U.K. Top 40 singles, and 1.5 billion video views, Bastille continue to be one of the world’s most streamed bands.

‘Give Me The Future Tour’ 2022 dates:

Sunday 03 April – Brussels, Forest National, BE

Tuesday 05 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, NL

Thursday 07 April – London, The O2

Friday 08 April – Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 10 April – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wednesday 13 April – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 14 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Friday 15 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sunday 17 April – Plymouth Pavilions

Monday 18 April – Brighton Centre

Bastille: Instagram / Twitter / ‘Linktree‘