Brighton and Hove named as one of Britain’s greenest cities despite poor recycling rate

Brighton and Hove has been named as one of Britain’s greenest cities in a new study commissioned by one of the country’s biggest banks.

The study analysed and ranked the 25 most populous cities in Britain against 17 criteria and found that Brighton and Hove was the fourth greenest.

The accolade came in spite of the poor recycling rate of about 30 per cent – significantly lower than Manchester, Bristol and Hull, where the figure is closer to half.

The national average stood at more than 37 per cent, according to the study.

Top spot for the greenest city went to Sheffield, once the steel-making capital of the world and famous for its cutlery.

The South Yorkshire city has already won several awards for its “Grey to Green” scheme as it aims to become a net-zero carbon city by 2050.

Sheffield was followed by Edinburgh, in second, then Cardiff, with Brighton and Hove next and Bristol fifth.

In Brighton and Hove’s favour, people use the second-lowest amount of electricity per head, although this may reflect the milder winters in the south.

Fewer people commute by car than in any of the 25 cities, with the figure estimated to be just under 40 per cent.

And Brighton and Hove has the third-highest proportion of people commuting by bike, with the figure estimated to be almost 5 per cent.

Other cities had notably higher percentages of ultra-low emission vehicles, more green space and generated more green energy – although plans are afoot to double the size of the Rampion offshore wind farm.

The study was commissioned by banking group NatWest, working in collaboration with experts from the Southampton University.

It was described as “the most comprehensive study of its type to date”, with lead input from Professor William Powrie, professor of geotechnical engineering.

The bank commissioned the study “to mark the integration of carbon footprint tracking” to its personal banking app, describing it as “a UK banking first”.

It said: “The new feature will allow customers an integrated and tracked view of their personal carbon footprint based on their spending habits.”