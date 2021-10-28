Trans row professor quits Sussex University after ‘horrible time’

A professor at the centre of a row over her views on gender identity is leaving Sussex University.

Kathleen Stock, a professor of philosophy at Sussex University, faced calls to be sacked amid accusations of transphobia.

But earlier this month, Sussex vice-chancellor Adam Tickell said that the university would not tolerate threats to “academic freedoms” after the campaign to remove Professor Stock from her position.

Professor Stock said that she would be leaving Sussex after “an absolutely horrible time” and “a very difficult few years”.

It comes after an anonymous group, reportedly set up by students, started a campaign to have Professor Stock sacked over her views on gender identity.

Posters calling for Professor Stock to be fired were reportedly put up near the Falmer campus and an image emerged on social media of a campaigner holding a banner saying: “Stock Out.”

In an email to all staff, Professor Tickell said: “The university has been consistent and clear that everyone in our community has the right to work and learn, free from bullying and harassment of any kind, which has not been the case for Professor Stock.

“We had hoped that Professor Stock would feel able to return to work and we would have supported her to do so.

“She has decided that recent events have meant that this will not be possible and we respect and understand that decision.”

He added: “When we published our congratulations to Professor Stock for being awarded an OBE in January this year, I mentioned how her work has its supporters and detractors.

“Rigorous academic challenge is welcome. However, we have seen an intolerance of her as a member of our community because of her work.

“This is now, and will always be, in direct opposition to even the most basic principles of academia.

“I would like to make it very clear that it is unlawful to discriminate against someone on the grounds of sex and of philosophical belief.

“Her departure is a loss to us all.”

Earlier this month, Professor Stock accused a union branch of “effectively” ending her career after it called on her employer to take a “strong stance” against transphobia.

In a statement, the Sussex branch of the University and College Union (UCU) said that all trans and non-binary members “now more than ever should receive the unequivocal support” of the university.

Announcing her departure on Twitter today (Thursday 28 October), Professor Stock said: “This has been a very difficult few years but the leadership’s approach more recently has been admirable and decent.

“I hope that other institutions in similar situations can learn from this.

“Am particularly glad to see university emphasising that bullying and harassing anyone for their legally held beliefs is unacceptable in their workplace.”

She added: “This has been an absolutely horrible time for me and my family. I’m putting it behind me now. On to brighter things soon, I hope.”

Professor Stock has previously said that she was “at odds” with many academics because she believed that gender identity was not more important than facts about biological sex, “particularly when it comes to law and policy”.

In January, hundreds of academics criticised the decision to make Professor Stock an OBE for services to higher education in the New Year Honours.

In the open letter, the philosophers condemned academics who use their status to “further gender oppression” and said that they denounced “transphobia in all its forms”.

Sussex University said: “Over the past several weeks, the University of Sussex has vigorously and unequivocally defended Professor Kathleen Stock’s right to exercise her academic freedom and lawful freedom of speech, free from bullying and harassment of any kind.

“These freedoms and protections apply to and benefit us all – and we will defend them today and in the future.

“There were no substantive allegations of wrongdoing made against her.

“Professor Stock leaves the University of Sussex with our gratitude for her significant contributions as a teacher and academic.”