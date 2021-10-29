Years & Years announce Brighton Centre date and new album

Years & Years has today confirmed details of ‘The Night Call Tour’ for 2022, which features a Brighton Centre date on 19th May 2022.

‘Night Call’ was introduced in bold fashion recently by new track ‘Crave’, with an incredible video featuring Olly alongside cast-mates from ‘It’s A Sin’ – the year’s definitive TV show, having recently won Best New Drama at the National Television Awards. Olly also recently teamed up with Kylie on the joyous ‘Second To Midnight’, the lead single from Minogue’s ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’ (and also featuring on the deluxe version of ‘Night Call’ upon its January 7th release).

From its iconic artwork to its euphoric, rejuvenated sound, ‘Night Call’ is a thrilling new chapter for Years & Years. Throughout, Olly Alexander uses his platform to push the boundaries of mainstream superstardom, with a sound as inspired by pioneering figures like Sylvester as it is the club-ready world of French House. At the centre of it all is that mermaid of a muse: a beautiful icon luring men to their death, on an album partly about those searching for love (or a lover) but ultimately finding power in themselves. Embodying the new perspective of a character – like Ritchie in ‘It’s A Sin’ – also deeply influenced Olly’s songwriting, with songs that blur the line between fantasy and reality but are bound together by their explorations of queer life. Hedonistic and escapist, ‘Night Call’ captures that joy and anticipation of going out precisely because, says Olly, “I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

As Years & Years, Olly Alexander has become one of the world’s most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and played triumphant shows ranging from Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage to The SSE Arena (with a homecoming date there now confirmed as part of 2022’s tour). Along the way, Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community – all of which, in its own way, has taken him to

‘Night Call’, and the most essential Years & Years album to date.

Years & Years are appearing at the Brighton Centre on Thursday 19th May 2022. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 5h November 2021 at 9am priced from £35.00

Years & Years tour dates:

19.05.2022 Brighton – Brighton Centre

20.05.2022 Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre

21.05.2022 Birmingham – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

26.05.2022 London – The SSE Arena, Wembley

28.05.2022 Manchester – AO Arena Manchester

24.06.2022 Dublin – The National Museum of Ireland

25.06.2022 Glasgow – Colourboxx, Bellahouston Park

