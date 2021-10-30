Half time with Hodges – Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Despite the score, Albion have been on terms with the Merseysiders.

A clear chance for Solly March very early on drew a save from Allison.

But that was upstaged by a great strike from Jordan Henderson to put Liverpool in the lead.

Sadio Mane headed in a second just before the half hour.

Yves Bissouma almost got Albion back in it with a super strike which hit the post.

Mane had a second ruled out by VAR for handball.

And then an apparent wonder strike from a tight angle from Enock Mwepu put Albion right back in it at the break.

Can Albion come back and win again at Anfield?