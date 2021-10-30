Premier League Match Day 10 – Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion will initially take on Liverpool without a recognised striker on the pitch, although Neal Maupay and Jurgen Locadia are on the bench.

Jakub Moder, Leandro Trossard and Adam Lallana may well share shooting responsibilities.

Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella, Shane Duffy and Joel Veltman make up a back four.

And Yves Bissouma returns to the side alongside Solly March and Enock Mwepu to make up the remainder of a packed midfield.

Robert Sanchez, probably the only Albion player selected who couldn’t take up a midfield position, keeps goal.

Liverpool by contrast look like playing Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.

Mind you, the Seagulls won on their last visit to Anfield.