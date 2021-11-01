The Darkness to open UK tour here in Brighton

The Darkness have released their new single ‘It’s Love, Jim’, the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming album ‘Motorheart’ out 19th November via Cooking Vinyl. Watch the official video HERE.

‘It’s Love, Jim’ is an all-out, high intensity, rock and roll barrage reflecting the unimaginable effects of an intimate encounter of the alien kind. The video captures archive footage of the band conducting a séance as a yearning otherworldly spirit unleashes its inescapable powers through Justin, Dan, Rufus and Frankie, as well as some unsuspecting cattle outside.

Regarding the single Justin says, “This song (herein referred to as “she/her”) is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other worldly beauty. She’s fast, powerful, not of this earth. Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains. You’ll feel invincible all day long, and everything will go right after you hear it. Yeah, so it’s really catchy and should be number 1 all around the world please.”

‘It’s Love, Jim’ is the latest single to be taken from the forthcoming opus ‘Motorheart’; a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England’s favourite rock icons. The new single follows the release of the sensitive as a falling boulder ‘Jussy’s Girl’, the high-octane riffola ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’ and the growling, pounding title track, which pays homage to a devoted sex robot.

Released in a wide variety of formats, including standard and deluxe versions, ‘Motorheart’ is available both digitally and physically. There’s a heavyweight black vinyl album, limited edition colour LPs, CDs and an old-school cassette version. With exclusive bundles and signed editions to boot, it’s the complete aural experience from The Darkness, and a glorious addition to one of the most exciting canons in British rock music, all available to pre-order HERE.

The Darkness will be showcasing the live potency of ‘Motorheart’ on their extensive 22-date UK headline tour throughout November and December this year, kicking off with a concert here in Brighton at the Dome Concert Hall on 17th November. A true spectacle to behold, fans will be treated to brand new songs from the album as well as hits from across their award-winning, platinum selling back catalogue. Support comes from Massive Wagons and tickets for all shows are available HERE.

‘Motorheart’ is available for pre-order from the band’s Official Store.

‘Motorheart’ UK tour dates 2021:

November

17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton

19th – Winter Gardens, Margate

20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21st – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

23rd – UEA, Norwich

24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26th – The Hexagon, Reading

27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff

29th – The Great Hall, Exeter

30th – G Live, Guilford

December

2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool

3rd – Academy, Manchester

4th – Bonus Arena, Hull

6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7th – O2 Academy, Bristol

9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

11th – O2 Academy, Leeds

13th – Rock City, Nottingham

14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London