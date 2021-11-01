BREAKING NEWS

The Darkness to open UK tour here in Brighton

The Darkness are to return to play in Brighton

The Darkness have released their new single ‘It’s Love, Jim’, the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming album ‘Motorheart’ out 19th November via Cooking Vinyl. Watch the official video HERE.

‘It’s Love, Jim’ is an all-out, high intensity, rock and roll barrage reflecting the unimaginable effects of an intimate encounter of the alien kind. The video captures archive footage of the band conducting a séance as a yearning otherworldly spirit unleashes its inescapable powers through Justin, Dan, Rufus and Frankie, as well as some unsuspecting cattle outside.

The Darkness live at Brighton Dome 10.12.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge!)

Regarding the single Justin says, “This song (herein referred to as “she/her”) is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other worldly beauty. She’s fast, powerful, not of this earth. Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains. You’ll feel invincible all day long, and everything will go right after you hear it. Yeah, so it’s really catchy and should be number 1 all around the world please.”

The Darkness live at Brighton Dome 10.12.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge!)

‘It’s Love, Jim’ is the latest single to be taken from the forthcoming opus ‘Motorheart’; a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England’s favourite rock icons. The new single follows the release of the sensitive as a falling boulder ‘Jussy’s Girl’, the high-octane riffola ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’ and the growling, pounding title track, which pays homage to a devoted sex robot.

‘Motorheart’ – The forthcoming album from The Darkness

Released in a wide variety of formats, including standard and deluxe versions, ‘Motorheart’ is available both digitally and physically. There’s a heavyweight black vinyl album, limited edition colour LPs, CDs and an old-school cassette version. With exclusive bundles and signed editions to boot, it’s the complete aural experience from The Darkness, and a glorious addition to one of the most exciting canons in British rock music, all available to pre-order HERE.

The Darkness live at Brighton Dome 10.12.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge!)

The Darkness will be showcasing the live potency of ‘Motorheart’ on their extensive 22-date UK headline tour throughout November and December this year, kicking off with a concert here in Brighton at the Dome Concert Hall on 17th November. A true spectacle to behold, fans will be treated to brand new songs from the album as well as hits from across their award-winning, platinum selling back catalogue. Support comes from Massive Wagons and tickets for all shows are available HERE.

‘Motorheart’ is available for pre-order from the band’s Official Store.

Brighton Dome will host The Darkness concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

‘Motorheart’ UK tour dates 2021:
November
17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton
19th – Winter Gardens, Margate
20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
21st – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
23rd – UEA, Norwich
24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
26th – The Hexagon, Reading
27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff
29th – The Great Hall, Exeter
30th – G Live, Guilford
December
2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool
3rd – Academy, Manchester
4th – Bonus Arena, Hull
6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent
7th – O2 Academy, Bristol
9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow
10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle
11th – O2 Academy, Leeds
13th – Rock City, Nottingham
14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham
16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

The Darkness live at Brighton Dome 10.12.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge!)

