Fire chiefs offer free electric blanket safety tests in Hove

Fire chiefs are offering free electric blanket safety tests for people in Brighton and Hove next month.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service plans to open the doors at Hove Fire Station, in English Close, off Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on Wednesday 15 December.

The free service is scheduled to run from 1.30pm to 4pm after a similar session at Lewes Fire Station, in North Street, Lewes, from 9.30am to noon on the same day.

The fire service said: “Unfortunately, due to the covid restrictions we were unable to run this autumn’s scheduled electric blanket testing dates.

“Following on from the lifting and easing of covid restrictions, we are now in the position to offer residents of East Sussex and Brighton and Hove the opportunity to get their electric blankets tested free of charge from Tuesday 14 December to Thursday 16 December at six of our fire stations.

“Anyone who comes along to one of the sessions will not only be able to get their electric blankets tested but they will also be able to get advice and information on home safety, home security, fire prevention and other local services available to them.”

Community safety manager Lisa Priestman said: “In the colder weather we all need extra heat to keep warm and, with winter now approaching, we want to ensure that the public are kept safe when using electric blankets.

“Any electrical plugs and cables that are old or poorly wired can be a real danger and just because you can’t see a flame does not mean there’s no risk to you from fire.

“We want to help reduce any risk from fire and keep you safe in your homes.”