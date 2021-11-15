New covid case numbers rebound up again in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has bounced back up again in Brighton and Hove.

The rise follows a spell where infection rates fell locally and in many parts of the country.

But today, figures from Public Health England recorded a rise in the seven days to last Thursday (11 November).

There were 1,019 new covid-19 infections in the seven-day period, up from 973 the previous week.

The rate rose from 334 to 349 for every 100,000 people in Brighton and Hove.

Brighton and Hove remained below the national and regional average for new covid cases, with children recording to the highest rise locally.

But there more new cases among those in the 40 to 59-year-old age group, with a drive under way to encourage more of them to have a third “booster” jab.

There were 16 patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, today (Monday 15 November), with five or fewer in high dependency or intensive care beds.

The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital though does not currently have any patients with covid.