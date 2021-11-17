Auf Wiedersehen, Jürgen! Brighton contestant eliminated from Great British Bake Off

Brighton IT professional Jürgen Krauss has been eliminated from the current series of the Great British Bake Off.

He will miss out on the final of the Channel 4 television show next week having been named “star baker” three times in nine episodes – more than any of his rival bakers.

But Mr Krauss, 56, had no complaints about leaving the tent at the end of the semi-final.

He said: “I am really proud for the other three bakers to be in the final. They deserve it. We helped each other out all the way as bakers and during practice there was never any spark of competition.

“By the time we got to the semi-final we were close friends and we all appreciated each others’ unique baking styles and personalities.

“I am so looking forward to watching the final but I know I will be quite anxious for them while watching it.”

Comedian Matt Lucas was the judge who gave Mr Krauss the news that he would be leaving the tent last night (Tuesday 16 November).

On the show, Mr Krauss said: “I feel kind of ok. I kind of saw it coming. I think the others are more shocked than I am. It has been incredible and I have really enjoyed being here. I have made friends for life.”

The remaining contestants are Chigs Parmar, 40, and Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 45, along with Crystelle Pereira, 26, who was named this week’s star baker last night.

The show’s makers said: “Unable to find traditional German bread in his adopted home, Jürgen decided to bake his own – and his passion for baking has grown ever since.”

And Mr Krauss, who moved to Britain 18 years ago, said: “My first baking experience was making Christmas cookies with my mother, probably at four years old.

“My greatest baking inspirations have been Andrew Whitley, Jeffrey Hamelman and Bo Friberg, via their books, and tasting Julien Plumart’s macarons and entremets at his Brighton shop set the bar high.”

Mr Krauss will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on the Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Channel 4 at 8pm on Friday (19 November).

And the Bake Off final will be aired on the same channel at 8pm next Tuesday (23 November)