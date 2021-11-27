BREAKING NEWS

‘No Worries’ for Emily Capell as she puts on a fabulous ‘Bonanza’ in Brighton

Posted On 27 Nov 2021 at 5:12 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Simon Partington) (click on pic to enlarge!)

EMILY CAPELL + GINA LARNER – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 25.11.21

Before being assigned this particular artist to review, I was completely ignorant of the very existence of Emily Capell, and my life was considerably poorer as a result. Emily is an extraordinarily talented singer, guitarist and songwriter. She has been making music for around ten years, and I am absolutely astounded that I haven’t heard of her before.

Gina Larner live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Simon Partington) (click on pic to enlarge!)

However, before we get to enjoy Emily’s aural delights, we are entertained by her support Gina Larner. Gina graduated from university the day before with a 1st in Music, and the expertise that this implies is very obvious from both her material and performance.

Gina Larner live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click on pic to enlarge!)

She has a beautifully clear and strong voice, but also has a strong sense of dynamics, literally from a whisper to a scream. She is a local musician (from Preston Park) and has brought a strong contingent of supporters with her. Her songs are tuneful and memorable, and are available on Spotify! All in all, Gina’s music is very impressive indeed, and is well worth investigating.

www.ginalarnermusic.com

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Emily Capell, is a bit of a shock to the system. Live she hits you right between the eyes. There is no ignoring Emily and her band. Not only are they superb musicians, they’re really funny too. They have a hilarious collective sense of humour, which funny as it is, at no point detracts from the music.

First song ‘What Do I Know’, is apparently new, and immediately after it a cardboard cut-out of Jesse Lingard is brought onstage. This is a reference to ‘I Found A Footballer To Marry Me’, her first single from her debut album ‘Combat Frock’. Emily plays a number of new songs tonight, including ‘Mr Flashman’, which makes me very much look forward to her next album.

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pics Simon Partington) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Emily’s lyrics are both witty and profound. ‘No Worries’ is a song about people who wear band t-shirts, but don’t know who the band is. I particularly liked the following lyric from ‘Ipso Calypso’: “Your boyfriend’s cool but I’ve seen him drive a Skoda, Stop! Someone’s just run him over!” After this lyric the guitar does a passable impression of a police car siren.

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click on pics to enlarge!)

She clearly has a keen appreciation and knowledge of classic pop and rock music. For example, ‘Twisting On The Waves’ is about Sam Cooke, whilst Brixton Prison is a clear tribute to Johnny Cash.

Emily’s band are apparently all called Peter, and she refers to them as The Three Pete Suite. When she does introduce her band, she introduces them as members of the Kardashian family.

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Her final song, ‘Ode To Uncle Moz’, is about Morrissey’s apparent racist tendencies, the #MeToo movement and much else besides. It is a pertinent snapshot of much that is wrong with modern life.

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Simon Partington) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Emily Capell is, in my humble opinion, a major artist in the making. I literally can find nothing to criticise in her material or performance. I would advise you dear reader, to catch Emily while you can, for I don’t think that she’ll be playing venues this small for much longer.

Emily and her band at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Emily Capell setlist:
‘What Do I Know’ (New song)
‘Ipso Calypso’
‘No Worries’
‘Mr Flashman’ (New song)
‘I Found A Footballer To Marry Me’
‘Twisting On The Waves’
‘Pinching And Itching’
‘Only You’ (Yazoo cover) (New song)
‘Brixton Prison’
‘Bombs To The Beatles’
‘Jump Back’ (New song)
‘101 Walterton Road’
‘Bonanza’
(encore)
‘Rapture’ (Blondie cover)
‘Joey’
‘Ode to Uncle Moz’ (Solo)

Emily Capell live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 25.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click on pic to enlarge!)

For further information on Emily Capell, visit the official website www.emilycapell.co.uk and check out her YouTube Channel HERE.

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
November 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com