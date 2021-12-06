Brighton and Hove cabbies steer clear of one-way Madeira Drive

Taxi drivers are avoiding picking up and dropping off passengers along Madeira Drive because the new one-way system adds an expensive detour to fares.

Brighton and Hove City Council closed the road during the first lockdown as it introduced “active travel” measures to encourage people to walk along the seafront.

When the road reopened in September last year, it was to eastbound traffic only, as proposed in the £8 million phase three of the Valley Gardens scheme.

The scheme also proposed replacing the Aquarium roundabout replaced with a T-junction which creates fear will artificially create unnecessary congestion.

Former Conservative councillor Lee Wares raised concerns about the effects on taxi fares when Labour and Green councillors voted to approve the final phase of the Valley Gardens revamp in February 2019.

He warned that it could add £7 to fares and have the less environmentally friendly result of cabs driving further.

Now, Brighton and Hove Cab Trade Association representative Andy Peters said that taxi and private hire drivers are reluctant to pick up fares from Madeira Drive.

If passengers are heading west, drivers have to go east to Duke’s Mound and through a new set of traffic lights first before heading back into town.

Mr Peters said: “If you have a job to pick up from, say, the Volk’s Tavern to come back west, you end up with about £7 on the meter by having to go up Duke’s Mound and all the way back down Marine Parade to just get back to where you effectively started from.

“And if you drop a customer in Madeira Drive … again you have to do a loop to get back to the city centre which uses more fuel and time – and that is if you don’t get stuck in the jams that the one-way system has caused.

“It was suggested that when ordering a taxi, people could walk up from Madeira Drive, which I clearly stated is not a safe option nor is it practical when there is extremely limited access.”

The seafront road is home to popular venues such as Concorde 2 and Yellowave, with other attractions planned or under way including Sea Lanes and the new Soho House private members’ club.

The council said: “We are aware of concerns expressed by some of our taxi drivers about the current arrangements in Madeira Drive.

“A consultation we have been running on future transport options for Madeira Drive has just finished.

“Our Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee will consider a report analysing the responses to the consultation when it meets in January.

“The recommendations in the report will take into account the responses we’ve had from the taxi industry as well as from residents and other local businesses and groups.”

The committee is due to meet at 4pm at Hove Town Hall on Tuesday 18 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.