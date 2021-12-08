Green Door Store celebrate “We Are The Last Generation” EP launch

ELLIS D + PLEASUREINC. + GOBSTOPPERS – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 6.12.21

On a busy Brighton Monday night, the Green Door Store opened its doors with a free event for the launch show of Brighton based performer ELLiS⋆D’s new EP “We Are The Last Generation”.

Opening the night of local new music was “new fashioned glamage rock” band Gobstoppers. The five-piece made of singer and guitarist Cameron, bassist James, drummer Sam, keyboard player and guitarist Eugene and guitarist Jamie, brought their half an hour set to the eagerly awaiting crowd. The set included a variety of unreleased tunes as well as songs available to listen to on Spotify, ‘Before You Get Dead’ and ‘Gentleman.’

Find Gobstoppers on Instagram.

Next to the stage was PleasureInc. from Norfolk, who were also celebrating a release this evening of their new single ‘Money Talks.’ Their classic nostalgic rock sound brought to the modern age with synths and bold and punchy lyrics. The duo accompanied by a 3-piece band, brought an electric energy to the stage the second they stepped on, causing the audience to respond to their set with dance moves for the full half an hour set. Alongside ‘Money Talks’ the band played a full set of unreleased tunes which left the crowd wanting more.

Find out more about PleasureInc. On their ‘linktree’.

Finally, to the stage was headliner ELLiS⋆D, opening with title track of the new EP ‘We Are The Last Generation’. It was instantly obvious why there was such excitement around this release, the powerful vocals mixed with melodic guitar backing created an exciting atmosphere for the crowd to join in with. With other songs from the EP ‘Unison’ and ‘Pesticide’ played alongside previous releases ‘Homecoming Queen’. The set held the crowd’s attention for the full 45 minutes, with the punters really enjoying the powerful music and experience created by ELLiS⋆D.

Order the EP from Bandcamp and check out the releases HERE.