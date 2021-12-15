Premier League Match Day 16 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

What does covid give you? Not just a lack of taste and smell, but a Premier League start for Aaron Connolly.

A patched up Albion take on Wolves at the Amex tonight with several U23 players on the bench.

It looks as though Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay and Jason Steele could be out as a result of the coronavirus.

Dan Burn dons the captain’s armband.

Mind you, as Graham Potter urged fans to get behind the team, the club tweeted another starting XI that momentarily gave some fans cause for concern …